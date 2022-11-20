Good ways, and bad ways, to deal with crypto, says Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain and its cryptocurrency Ether, lives out of a backpack.

To be precise, a 40-litre Hynes Eagle travel backpack.

In it, the 28-year-old has everything he needs for the nomadic lifestyle he has adopted since he was 19.

“It’s like frugality, but for cubic centimetres instead of dollars,” he writes about travelling light.

In a blog post in June this year titled My 40-litre Backpack Travel Guide, he describes himself as a “Uniqlo maximalist”. About 70 per cent of the clothes in his bag are from the affordable Japanese label, including most of his eight T-shirts and eight pairs of underwear.

He’s wearing one of his $14.90 Uniqlo T-shirts when we meet at Da Paolo Gastronomia in Great World City, but that’s not how I recognise him.

Lunch has been fixed for 11am. At 10.45am, I nip to the toilet and when I return, I spot a very tall, very thin man pacing the entrance of the restaurant.

He has on a grey cap with long side and neck flaps.

I remember seeing Mr Buterin wearing just such a hat in a photo on the Internet. That must be him and he’s early!

“Mr Buterin?” I pounce on him.

He looks startled.

I introduce myself and lead him to our table inside.

The Russian-Canadian is one of the biggest and most influential names in the crypto world, and in a good way.

In 2013 when he was just 19, the maths whizz wrote a White Paper on a new blockchain system he named Ethereum, with a native digital currency called Ether. He and several others developed the idea, and the system was launched two years later.

Ethereum has become one of the most highly regarded and widely used blockchain platforms. The decentralised, open source, community-operated system enables everything from non-fungible tokens or NFTs to decentralised finance (DeFi), crypto real estate, Internet wallets, cloud storage and video games.

Corporations like JP Morgan, Amazon and Microsoft are among those that use the platform as they integrate blockchain technology into their operations.

Ether (ETH) is used to pay for certain activities on the Ethereum network. In terms of market capitalisation, it is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

ETH hit US$4,800 in November last year, and is currently around US$1,200. Mr Buterin has 290,000 units.

He was in town for the Singapore FinTech Festival earlier in November. He leaves the choice of restaurant to me but asks that it be in the Orchard or River Valley area.

A Google search on what he likes to eat leads me to a 2019 tweet where he said “meals with zero vegetables literally make my stomach hurt”. I settle on Da Paolo Gastronomia, which I know does salads.

He opts for a grain bowl and green tea; I get a salmon panini.

“Itadakimasu,” he says in Japanese when the food arrives. He is a fast eater.

To be honest, I’m a little disappointed with his staid lunch attire – blue Uniqlo T-shirt, blue Lululemon track pants and adidas trainers.