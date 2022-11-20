Good ways, and bad ways, to deal with crypto, says Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain and its cryptocurrency Ether, lives out of a backpack.
To be precise, a 40-litre Hynes Eagle travel backpack.
In it, the 28-year-old has everything he needs for the nomadic lifestyle he has adopted since he was 19.
“It’s like frugality, but for cubic centimetres instead of dollars,” he writes about travelling light.
In a blog post in June this year titled My 40-litre Backpack Travel Guide, he describes himself as a “Uniqlo maximalist”. About 70 per cent of the clothes in his bag are from the affordable Japanese label, including most of his eight T-shirts and eight pairs of underwear.
He’s wearing one of his $14.90 Uniqlo T-shirts when we meet at Da Paolo Gastronomia in Great World City, but that’s not how I recognise him.
Lunch has been fixed for 11am. At 10.45am, I nip to the toilet and when I return, I spot a very tall, very thin man pacing the entrance of the restaurant.
He has on a grey cap with long side and neck flaps.
I remember seeing Mr Buterin wearing just such a hat in a photo on the Internet. That must be him and he’s early!
“Mr Buterin?” I pounce on him.
He looks startled.
I introduce myself and lead him to our table inside.
The Russian-Canadian is one of the biggest and most influential names in the crypto world, and in a good way.
In 2013 when he was just 19, the maths whizz wrote a White Paper on a new blockchain system he named Ethereum, with a native digital currency called Ether. He and several others developed the idea, and the system was launched two years later.
Ethereum has become one of the most highly regarded and widely used blockchain platforms. The decentralised, open source, community-operated system enables everything from non-fungible tokens or NFTs to decentralised finance (DeFi), crypto real estate, Internet wallets, cloud storage and video games.
Corporations like JP Morgan, Amazon and Microsoft are among those that use the platform as they integrate blockchain technology into their operations.
Ether (ETH) is used to pay for certain activities on the Ethereum network. In terms of market capitalisation, it is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.
ETH hit US$4,800 in November last year, and is currently around US$1,200. Mr Buterin has 290,000 units.
He was in town for the Singapore FinTech Festival earlier in November. He leaves the choice of restaurant to me but asks that it be in the Orchard or River Valley area.
A Google search on what he likes to eat leads me to a 2019 tweet where he said “meals with zero vegetables literally make my stomach hurt”. I settle on Da Paolo Gastronomia, which I know does salads.
He opts for a grain bowl and green tea; I get a salmon panini.
“Itadakimasu,” he says in Japanese when the food arrives. He is a fast eater.
To be honest, I’m a little disappointed with his staid lunch attire – blue Uniqlo T-shirt, blue Lululemon track pants and adidas trainers.
As much as Mr Buterin is celebrated for his tech wizardry and respected for his views on the crypto world, he has developed something of a cult following for his wardrobe choices.
He has been photographed in T-shirts with images of cats, dogs, unicorns, llamas, rainbows, spaceships, and industry-insider slogans like Hard Fork Cafe.
He has appeared at events in pink pyjama trousers with a cartoon dog, a bear costume and as a dinosaur. He has been spotted carrying a bag shaped like a cat’s head, and his laptop bag, bought in a market in Zambia, has drawings of elephants.
Other than a Swatch watch with a cat face that he still wears, these sartorial choices, alas, could well be a thing of the past.
In a tweet in June, he reported: “I used to wear basically nothing but swag, but since then my priorities have shifted to not being recognised in public, and Uniqlo shirts are like 2x lighter and more comfortable, so unfortunately I can’t stay on that journey.”
Over our 90-minute meal, he is unassuming, very polite and sometimes charmingly childlike.
Six minutes into our lunch, he exclaims with delight: “Oh, I just noticed the cat.” He points to the brooch on my jacket. It is actually a fox, but could also be a cat.
Face of Ethereum
He was born in the city of Kolomna in Russia and when he was six, his parents, who were by then separated, decided to move to Canada at around the same time.
While he made friends, he wasn’t quite like the other children. He didn’t visit friends at their homes or hang out with them outside school.
“I never knew how to do that or even, like, how to ask. So I just always went straight back home and sometimes read books, sometimes played World Of Warcraft.”
His father, Dmitry Buterin, is a computer scientist, and his mother, Natalia Ameline, worked in finance.
When he was 10, his father bought him computer programming books and he started creating games for himself. “This was the way that I learnt how to program. I did this a lot when I was a teenager, and it was fun.”
His idea of fun, though, is probably different from most people’s. On his website, vitalik.ca, he has a category called Fun amid more esoteric subjects like verkle trees and polynomials.
In a 2019 article titled Christmas Special, he lists games he created, including 1.58 Dimensional Chess, Modular Tic Tac Toe and Tic Tac Toe Over The 4-Element Binary Field.
The games you play look difficult, I tell him. He assures me his chess game is easier than regular chess, but concedes that modular tic-tac-toe isn’t for everyone.
Has it been easy to meet people with the same interests?
“In crypto, yes,” he nods.
He attended a gifted education programme and later enrolled at the University of Waterloo to do computer science.
In 2011, his father introduced him to the idea of Bitcoin, which had been launched two years earlier. The idea of a digital currency free of central control appealed to him. He did research and wrote articles on it. He also co-founded Bitcoin Magazine, one of the first publications dedicated to crypto.
His paper on Ethereum in 2013 made waves, and he dropped out of university when he got a US$100,000 (S$137,000) Thiel Fellowship to work on it.
“I expected that the project would be done in a few months and I would go back to university. Yeah, that ended up not happening,” he says.
Seven others – computer scientists, Bitcoin enthusiasts and entrepreneurs – helped develop Ethereum and are credited as co-founders. The network went live in 2015.
In the years since, the founders have parted ways over differences such as whether Ethereum should be for-profit or non-profit. Mr Buterin was of the latter view, which prevailed.
Are the co-founders on speaking terms, I ask.
“No. Some of them definitely dislike each other,” he says, adding: “That’s fine.”
He still keeps in touch with two of them – Mihai Alisie and Joseph Lubin.
Today, Mr Buterin is the face of Ethereum. He is a director of the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit body of autonomous teams with functions such as giving out grants and accelerating the growth of the ecosystem. He takes part in decision-making and does research, writing and speaking engagements.
The foundation has had a base in Singapore since 2016 and he has been visiting regularly. He in fact spent an eight-month stretch in Singapore from mid-2020 during the pandemic.
“I needed to be somewhere, and wherever I would be I would be far from most of my co-workers and friends anyway, and Singapore was the best place I could be.”
He is an avid walker and fishes out his Android phone to show me the routes he has walked or run in Singapore. Red lines blanket the entire island. “If I need to go somewhere, I just walk, even if it’s 11km. You end up seeing everything.”
FTX saga
Our lunch is on Tuesday, Nov 8, just as the FTX debacle is breaking. By the end of the week, the world’s largest crypto exchange has filed for bankruptcy and its owner, Sam Bankman-Fried, is being investigated for possible securities violations.
Mr Buterin is in Buenos Aires when all this unfolds, and I e-mail him questions.
“I would say it surprised me too,” he says of what happened.
“I certainly never really respected that whole crew; I appreciated that Sam seemed supportive of effective-altruist causes like pandemic prevention, but I found his self-promotional style, willingness to spend hundreds of millions on buying arenas, etc, very off-putting. But I totally did not expect the level of fiscal depravity that was going on inside the platform.”
Any advice for FTX customers?
“I definitely sympathise with people who have suffered losses, especially smaller investors who were simply following cues from mainstream figures in crypto and politics and had every reason to believe it was an upstanding operation,” he says.
“Main advice to anyone still investing in the crypto space is to just invest in simpler stuff for a while. Don’t trust individual hotshots, trust communities that have a good ethos.”
Confidence has been shaken, he acknowledges. “I think the crypto world just needs to accept that it got an extension on its current winter, and keep working hard and building tools like self-custody and high-quality DeFi, focused on stability rather than maximising yield, that will make the space more robust.”
As for whether there are lessons the Ethereum community can take away, he says: “Remember its core ethos of decentralisation, and focus more on making self-custody and DeFi as an actually viable option for the masses.”
Many people use centralised exchanges not out of greed, but because fees are too high and user experience is too complicated for them to hold their own coins, he says.
These are technical problems that can and should be fixed. “Also, de-emphasise high-risk leverage and profit-maximising forms of DeFi in favour of simple things that have a clear value proposition and that work: stablecoins, prediction markets, etc.”
In past interviews, he has always made clear that the original catalyst behind the creation of cryptocurrencies was social change.
During our lunch, he notes how the money in crypto has been the “biggest double-edged sword”. It has done a lot of good in getting amazing projects off the ground and hiring people, but has also created “incentives that are really unbalanced”.
“This is a very wealth-oriented culture that I personally really dislike, and there are a lot of downsides to that and it does drive away people too.”
But there are also those “driven by values and ideas”, and he cites developers like Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn and Zaki Manian as people he admires.
I ask him what he thinks of Singapore’s approach to crypto and blockchain. While the Republic has promoted blockchain technology, it has warned against retail speculation in cryptocurrencies.
Choosing his words with care, he says he appreciates Singapore’s effort and willingness to explore and support different kinds of applications.
But he adds: “Trying to make a distinction between blockchain usage and cryptocurrency is one of those weird things, right? On the one hand, it’s sort of the mindset that every regulator has. You want to be supportive of technology and making things easier for people but, you know, you find cryptocurrency weird and scary.
“But, on the other hand, (blockchain and) cryptocurrency do have this tight connection with each other. You can’t really have one without the other.”
He adds: “The reality is if you don’t have cryptocurrency, then the blockchains that you’re going to have are just fake and nobody is going to care about them.”
That said, he understands why Singapore wants to discourage speculation but not ban it. There are also banks that support cryptocurrency custodial services so, he concludes, “possibly there could be a good balance”.
What does he make of governments that have embraced cryptocurrency?
“It depends on how they do it. There are good ways to do it and there are bad ways,” he says. He cites the example of El Salvador adopting Bitcoin in a way that wasn’t sustainable as it was top-down enforced, and how people got swept into the hype of Bitcoin, disregarding the “very not democratic government”.
“I think the biggest risk of being friendly is if you end up attracting the terrible people,” he says.
“The thing with the crypto space is that it’s very high variance, like you have these just really amazing and genuine people like Zooko, for example, and then you also have Do Kwon,” he says, referring to the one-time Singapore-based founder of the Luna and TerraUSD tokens, whose collapse triggered 2022’s earlier crypto downturn.
“The problem is that if you get a certain kind of reputation, it’s very easy to accidentally attract all of the Do Kwons,” he continues.
“In Singapore, it’s definitely true to some extent that the crypto space has not been sending its best, like Do Kwon actually himself spent some time here and... some of the people who were involved in the Luna collapse... But on the other hand, I think it’s definitely possible to engage productively and get a lot of benefits.”
He adds: “I appreciate the tough balance in kind of the position that Singapore and the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) are in there.”
Ethereum has seen its share of bad players. He believes it is up to the Ethereum community to be “active in supporting good things and opposing bad things”. But given that it is an open system, there are limits to what can be prevented.
“There are lots of things that we can do, and there’s a lot that we are doing, and probably more that we could be doing.” He makes his views clear on Twitter where he has 4.6 million followers, and also on Reddit.
He doesn’t plan his life beyond two months and travels to where the next event is. When he flies, split between economy and business, he watches movies in languages he is learning, such as Mandarin. Christmas will be in Toronto with his family. He has two sisters aged 14 and 11 and the family has five cats.
During our video shoot, he gamely repeats segments we have to re-record. When we do the photos, he good-naturedly poses as directed, and we finish up with a selfie, including a version with his cap on.
As we pack up after he leaves, the photographer remarks: “He must be the nicest person you have interviewed, right?”
Later, when I look through my phone, I notice that in some of the wefies, Mr Buterin had put two fingers behind my head to give me bunny ears. I burst out laughing.
One of the nicest, yes, and definitely the most fascinating.