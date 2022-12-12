‘I thought crypto exchanges were safe’: The lesson in FTX’s collapse

The bottom line: crypto exchanges are not like stock exchanges, and CEXs are not safe. If the worst eventuates, whether it be an exchange collapse or cyberattack, you risk losing everything.

Paul Mazzola and Mitchell Goroch

All investments carry risks, and the unregulated crypto market carries more risk than most. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Anthony* (a friend) called a few weeks ago, deeply worried.

A deputy principal of a high school in Queensland, he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past year buying cryptocurrencies, borrowing money using his home as equity.

