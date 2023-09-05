ST Engineering unveils voice-enabled headset for nurses, surveillance system with search bar

SINGAPORE – Nurses here will soon be able to take notes when talking to patients and prepare reports with the help of a wireless, smart headset that follows voice prompts and leverages artificial intelligence (AI).

The headset has a camera mounted on the headband that streams footage from the consultation to the doctor, who can then instruct or diagnose remotely.

The virtual remote assistant headset is among a suite of new systems presented by Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering on Tuesday at the one-day InnoTech Conference at Marina Bay Sands.

The systems are developed in Singapore and cater mainly to healthcare, enterprise, security and defence clients.

The voice-enabled headset was created to ease the workload of healthcare professionals amid a manpower crunch in the industry, business development manager Kelvin Ang, who is part of the ST Engineering training and simulation systems team, told The Straits Times.

Doctors and nurses need to take notes – using a computer or on paper – during consultation or surgery, and then sterilise their hands before they can resume tending to the patient.

But with the headset, healthcare providers can voice their observations about the patient, as well as state the medicine given for the benefit of their colleagues.

These notes can be drafted into a report with the help of generative AI.

Nurses can also call doctors for specialised support through video streaming.

“It’s no different from using FaceTime, but with this program, multiple systems like video call, note-taking and automated voice commands will be integrated into one platform,” said Mr Ang.

ST Engineering is partnering Tan Tock Seng Hospital to test the system, which is expected to be rolled out within a year or so.

The team intends to work with other healthcare providers to adapt the system to their needs.

The virtual assistant was among 18 tech solutions on display at the conference, which has been organised annually by ST Engineering since 2019 to showcase its innovations.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said in an opening speech on Tuesday that the digital industry faces significant disruption in the form of AI, which could affect jobs due to automation or raise the threat of cyber attacks.