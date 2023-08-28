Good healthcare with less manpower is possible with new technology: S’pore chief health scientist

SINGAPORE - Singapore is pushing for new technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve good, or even better, healthcare with lower manpower or cost.

This is critical as the rapidly ageing population will increase demand for healthcare, says Singapore’s chief health scientist Tan Chorh Chuan.

In one pilot, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) is using mobile phones and wearables to identify patients with schizophrenia who are more likely to suffer a relapse, so that intervention can be started early.

Professor Tan said: “We now have the ability to get data on so many aspects that we can bring together to drive population health, public health, hospital care, in a way that was not possible before.”

Digital phenotyping uses digital devices such as smartphones and watches to provide continuous glucose monitoring for diabetics, or even assess the mental health of patients – all with approval from those being monitored.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, Prof Tan said that the proliferation of tools today, for uses ranging from genetic sequencing to monitoring of social behaviour through wearables, makes it possible to diagnose problems and intervene early, and to increase compliance with treatment.

“We now have the ability to capture really high-quality data that was not possible before,” he said.

For example, how people use their mobile phones – the number of messages sent each day, the way they type those messages, and even how often they leave home – can be used to reflect their mental well-being.

When someone is agitated, for instance, the cadence and the number of mistakes made when typing a message is different, Prof Tan added.

On IMH’s pilot plan, senior consultant Jimmy Lee said: “We aim to get a small group of about 40 persons in recovery to try the platform and provide us feedback to improve it. When it’s ready, we plan to enrol a larger group of individuals to examine its effectiveness.”

This follows an earlier study to design an algorithm to identify those at risk.

Schizophrenia, which causes delusions, hallucinations, disorganised speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation, usually manifests in one’s late teens or early 20s. It can be controlled, but not cured.

An IMH study released in 2021 showed that 0.86 per cent of the population suffer from the condition. That works out to more than 25,000 people.

Dr Lee said: “In the early phase, the illness can be quite well controlled. Relapse prevention is very important to reduce the risk of illness progression.”

Helping case managers identify patients who are on the verge of a relapse so that they can intervene could make a major impact on disease progression and allow the patients to continue living successfully in the community.

Dr Lee said that currently, about 30 per cent of people with schizophrenia suffer from a more severe condition, clinically known as treatment-resistant schizophrenia. “They experience persistent psychiatric symptoms and impairment in functioning,” he added.