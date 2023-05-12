New tactical vehicle, counter drone system unveiled at police workplan seminar

SINGAPORE - A new heavily fortified vehicle able to shield police officers from bullets while they counter armed threats will be added to the Special Operations Command (SOC) fleet.

Developed jointly by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the vehicle is fitted with an armoured body and protective mesh.

Superintendent Roy Shafiq Aw, Commanding Officer Police Tactical Unit, SOC, said the vehicle will help enhance troop protection while officers respond quickly to security incidents.

He said: “It is able to swiftly punch through the heart of the public security incident to neutralise the threat. Other features include a public announcement system, flood lights and sensemaking cameras.”

During a demonstration on Friday, SOC officers showcased how the vehicle could be used when responding to an incident involving gunmen.

In the scenario, men armed with rifles had barricaded themselves in a mall, with other police units unable to breach the building due to the heavy firepower wielded by the gunmen.

SOC officers, using the new Tactical Strike Vehicle as a shield in the ensuing shootout, were able to breach the building to neutralise the threat.

The vehicle was commissioned by Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam at the Police Workplan Seminar and Exhibition on Friday, which is being held in person for the first time since 2019.

The theme for this year’s seminar is A Future-Ready Force For The Nation, with the initiatives focused on enhancing the police’s response to public order and security incidents, augmenting frontline policing, and enhancing service delivery and community engagement.

At the seminar held at the Singapore Expo, police also introduced their counter drone system, which was put into operation earlier in 2023.

The police have been trialling various counter drone systems since 2020. The system currently in operation was developed together with HTX, and consists of an electro-optics sensor, a detector, a command and control display and a jammer gun.

It is operated by officers from the Protective Security Command, who go through training in both operational planning and execution of counter drone operations.

When a drone is detected, officers use the sensor to locate and track it, while simultaneously deploying officers on the ground to stop the drone’s flight by finding the drone pilot.