National Robotics Programme receives $60m to help spur robot adoption in industry

SINGAPORE – A total of $60 million will be invested in the National Robotics Programme (NRP) to develop robots and push more companies in the manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors to adopt robotics.

The NRP is a national platform that oversees the research and development of robotics in Singapore. It is funded by the National Research Foundation (NRF) and hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

The investment, which was first announced during the Budget debate in March, aims to help Singapore nab a slice of the growing global robotics market, which is worth roughly $50 billion today and is estimated to grow beyond $60 billion by 2028, said the NRP on April 18.

The authorities aim to spur the adoption of robotics here through investment and encouraging collaboration to help research find a market, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan at the opening of the new Kranji factory of Singapore-based robotics firm Lionsbot on April 18.

The company is known for its floor-cleaning robots – which trawl shopping malls, warehouses and schools – including its line of blue-eyed cleaners, LeoBots, which look like Eve from the Pixar animation movie Wall-E.

The $60 million fund will support the RoboCluster initiative, a research and development collaboration platform for the NRP to work with industries – starting with the facilities management sector – by offering forums, workshops and other platforms, backed by its network of researchers and experts.

It will soon extend to healthcare, logistics and other sectors, said Mr Tan.

Its first session will be held in SUTD in July.

To start with, it will focus on researching and developing robots that specialise in cleaning building exteriors, which have not been as well adopted as floor-cleaning robots, said a spokesman for A*Star, adding that collaboration with industry players will help pinpoint ideas to invest in.

Mr Tan said: “The (RoboCluster) initiative is aimed to catalyse and foster stronger collaboration, and to translate R&D into enterprise.”

“Many small and medium enterprises may be interested in robotics, but they may not know how to adopt them, so that is something we need to discuss,” said Mr Tan.

“In Lionsbot’s case, you can deploy the robots for cleaning. But can you do so for other aspects like food or facilities management?”

Mr Terence Teo, the president of trade association AutomationSG, said that members have expressed concerns over a shortage of manpower, and that staff were often held down by mundane tasks, like inspections and toilet cleaning, which can be supported by robots.

“There is a lot of opportunity for robotics to play a part in the facilities management sector,” said Mr Teo, pointing to toilet cleaning robots and inspection bots that can check for defects in a facility and consolidate reports.