Drones clean the Supertrees, water and fertilise plants at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – They fly around the trees, but they are not birds.

Equipped with hosepipes, drones built by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are deployed to clean the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

The iconic, 50m-tall structures that tower over the tourist attraction get hosed down from above as the drones also water the plants on the Supertrees and spray them with fertiliser.

The technology has proved effective in solving the problem of cleaning high structures without having to put humans at risk.

With the drones a boon to supporting operations at the roughly 101ha nature park, Gardens by the Bay is also turning to tech to address manpower challenges and boost efficiency.

The Straits Times on April 4 was given an exclusive first glimpse at how drone technology is mobilised to clean the Supertrees, following a 2023 partnership agreement between Gardens by the Bay and SUTD.

Deputy director of gardens operations Derek Wee, 57, said it takes just under an hour to clean and fertilise the plants on each Supertree, which about halves the time gardeners spend on the 18 Supertrees across the gardens.

Gardeners have to pay special attention to bromeliads – thick-leafed plants with a purple hue – that grow on the trunk’s vertical planting panels alongside ferns and other plants, Mr Wee said.

Bromeliads need to be hosed down to shake off debris and stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding, and sprayed with fertiliser to keep them healthy.

“It’s usually a very tedious process,” said Mr Wee, who has worked at Gardens by the Bay for more than a decade.

“(When we work on the Supertrees), each boom lift must move around the tree to help the gardeners get into position.”