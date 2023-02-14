Robots assemble! Meet Singapore’s robotic workforce

SINGAPORE - They are the Republic’s robotic workforce and plugged labour gaps during the Covid-19 pandemic, easing people’s workload.

Dozens of these robots made an appearance at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) during a robotics festival to celebrate the National Robotics Programme’s sixth anniversary on Friday.

The Straits Times looks at 10 outstanding robots – some familiar and frequently seen, others to make their debut soon.

A friendly face