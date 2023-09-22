iPhone 15 review: The biggest upgrade in years

SINGAPORE - Another year, another iPhone. You know the drill.

The iPhone 15 is yet another polished and sleek iteration of the device, and just as expensive as the Apple loyalists have come to expect.

But there is a reason to turn to the iPhone 15 over the now-discounted iPhone 14 if you’re looking for an upgrade. What would seal the deal: a new 48-megapixel (MP) main camera previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro, and a USB Type-C charging port, which allows the iPhone to join the majority of devices from multiple brands to share a single cable. USB-C has been a long time coming.

Available on Friday, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus will set you back between $1,299 and an eye-watering $1,929, depending on storage.

iPhone’s annual releases have never been affordable (especially since Apple quietly dropped the cult-favourite iPhone Mini from its line-up earlier in 2023), but that’s the price users pay for refinement and seamless integration with the rest of the Apple ecosystem.