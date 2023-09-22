I queue, I buy, I sell: New iPhone 15s being sold online soon after official launch in S’pore

SINGAPORE - The new Apple iPhone 15 is resold online just hours after it officially went on sale in Singapore at 8am on Friday.

Checks by The Straits Times on Carousell showed about 74 listings of the phones by 10am, with prices ranging from $1,680 to $2,500.

For instance, an iPhone 15 Pro (256GB), which retails from $1,809, was being resold for $1,900 to $2,500. The phone features a titanium case and a faster chip that enables better cameras and mobile gaming.

The retail prices of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start at $1,299 and $1,449 respectively.

Snaking queues were seen at the Apple stores at Orchard Road and Marina Bay Sands, as well as at Courts Nojima at The Heeren on Friday morning, with some even queuing a day before to snag the new gadget.

Some had even come prepared with luggages, mineral water and food.