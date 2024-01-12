Highlights from CES: Talking heads, airlifts and checkpoints for pets

LAS VEGAS - Whether dreaming of an artificial friend available around the clock, lifting off from traffic jams or doing without your cat’s dead bird “gifts”, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) inventors have no shortage of imagination.

Here are a few highlights from the CES, the world’s biggest tech and consumer electronics trade fair, which runs in Las Vegas until Jan 12.

‘Supportive, nonjudgmental’

“I’m designed to be a supportive and nonjudgmental presence in your life,” assured Wehead, a sort of computer creature made of a set of screens, mounted on a robotic head, projecting a human face and that uses artificial intelligence.

The US start-up of the same name developed this strange object that can be placed on your desk like a paperweight or small sculpture and engage in human-like chit chat.

“Sometimes you just need somebody to talk to and create your own solutions,” said Wehead founder Ilya Sedoshkin.

“You can do that with ChatGPT, but you will not have this natural feeling that somebody’s listening to you,” said Mr Sedoshkin.

Wehead runs on ChatGPT, has real-time internet access and more memory than the famous OpenAI chatbot that produces text, sound or images from a simple query in everyday language.

“If you discuss today what you will do at CES...in a week’s time, it will ask you ‘how was CES?’” Mr Sedoshkin said.

Enthusiasts can adopt a talking head on a subscription basis, for $200 (S$266) a month.

“Did it feel real? No,” said Mr Alan Pierce, a retired professor attending the tech show, calling it a cleverly designed “talking head”.

Air taxi