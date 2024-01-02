Welcome to the era of AI nationalism

Sovereigns the world over are racing to control their technological destinies.

The Economist

AI is already at the heart of the intensifying technological contest between America and China. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The hottest technology of 2023 had a busy last few weeks of the year. On Nov 28, Abu Dhabi launched a new state-backed artificial intelligence firm, AI71, that will commercialise its leading “large language model” (LLM), Falcon. On Dec 11, Mistral, a seven-month-old French model-builder, announced a blockbuster US$400 million (S$529 million) funding round, which insiders say will value the firm at over US$2 billion. Four days later Krutrim, a new Indian start-up, unveiled India’s first multilingual LLM, barely a week after Sarvam, a five-month-old one, raised US$41 million to build similar Indian-language models.

Ever since OpenAI, an American firm, launched ChatGPT, its human-like conversationalist, in November 2022, just about every month has brought a flurry of similar news. Against that backdrop, the three latest announcements might look unexceptional. Look closer, though, and they hint at something more profound. The three companies are, in their own distinct ways, vying to become AI national champions.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top