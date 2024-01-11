Tech by S’pore-based firms on display at Las Vegas show: Wearable air-con, gloves to steady trembling hands

LAS VEGAS - Daily tasks such as wearing jewellery and brushing teeth are a challenge for Ms Roberta Wilson-Garrett, a retiree who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, causing her hands to tremble uncontrollably.

The former social worker, 66, said this has been her life for more than a decade – every decision she makes must factor in limitations imposed by the disease, which is caused by the deterioration of nerve cells in the brain.

But a new gadget developed in Singapore has helped her regain some control over her tremors.

It comes in the form of a glove equipped with a gyroscope that counters the movement of the wearer’s wrist, reducing trembling due to Parkinson’s disease – which is said to affect roughly three in every 1,000 seniors in Singapore – and other conditions.

While wearing the glove, Ms Wilson-Garrett can write legibly – a task that was nearly impossible in the past.

“It has been night and day for me,” she said, “and it brings back some humanity that we take for granted.”

The glove was created by health tech start-up Gyrogear, one of 13 companies based in Singapore showcasing their innovation at the Singapore Pavilion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.

The large show floor hosts more than 1,000 start-ups eager to woo potential clients and investors.

The Straits Times highlights the technology flown in from Singapore to Las Vegas for CES, which runs from Jan 9 to 12.

Air-conditioning on your wrist

Feeling hot all the time? Local start-up Silent Cicada has developed something unconventional to help beat the heat – a watch that cools the surface of your wrist and the blood flowing through it.

The watch is an alternative to cooling fans, bulky cooling suits and portable air-conditioners worn on the neck, which founder Jing Che said pose health risks as they trick the brain into not perspiring – an important part of the body’s heat regulation system.

Just larger than an Apple Watch, Silent Cicada’s device has a battery and a cooling plate, which is backed by a tiny computer chip to draw heat from the skin and cool it, allowing the user to feel a chilly sensation.