Shockingly realistic artificial intelligence- or AI-generated images that surfaced in recent months have taken netizens for a ride, as it gets harder to tell a fake photo from the real deal. One of them is the AI-generated image of Pope Francis in a white puffer jacket and bejewelled crucifix.

The Straits Times tasked AI image creator Midjourney to create scenes familiar to Singaporeans. Can you tell which are the fake pictures?