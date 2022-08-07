Young and old, thousands skate, swing and dance at the Sports Hub

The fitness enthusiasts who remained at the National Stadium were led by 60 instructors as they entered the Singapore Book of Records for the largest mass piloxing, fight do and KPopX fitness workouts.

Roy Teo, Sport Singapore's group chief of industry developments and social projects, said: "It was a wonderful sight to see so many people coming together to exercise and celebrate our nation's birthday."

The mass workout comes on the back of the Government's pledge to make the Sports Hub more accessible to Singaporeans though grassroot and community sports and lifestyle events.

One participant, Pat Neo, who is in her "late 50s", said: "Getting the chance to work out with other Singaporeans inside the National Stadium is very special."

Those at the OCBC Square, who were generally of a younger demographic, also relished the opportunity to strut their stuff.

Koh Chen Pin, a veteran of the local parkour scene, said: "We have been fighting the stigma of parkour being dangerous or reckless.

"Having an event here legitimises our sport, shows that it is accessible and that the Government recognises it and... hopefully we can continue to promote it in a positive light."

The 28-year-old, who has been doing parkour for 15 years, said that athletes typically practise at public buildings including housing board blocks and noted that "the architecture in Singapore is almost built for parkour".

Skateboarder Janiel Irishzan, 21, also enjoyed having the spotlight on his sport, with onlookers from the balcony of the Kallang Wave Mall watching him and other skaters pull off their moves.

The Republic Polytechnic engineering student, who typically skates at East Coast or Somerset, said: "I'm very hyped. It's very nice to have everyone cheering you on in the sport you love doing."