SportSG aims to make sports, lifestyle and entertainment more accessible with Sports Hub takeover

SINGAPORE - Sport Singapore's (SportSG) move to take ownership of the Singapore Sports Hub was conceived with the aim of making the precinct and its venues more accessible to the broader community while maintaining its commercial sustainability.

And it is not just in the areas of sport but also lifestyle, entertainment and social uses, the national agency added on Friday (June 10).

Some initiatives in the works to fulfil this vision include providing more opportunities for the National School Games (NSG) to be organised at the Sports Hub's venues, the staging of more community competitions and grassroots events, as well as training and competition opportunities for junior and elite athletes.

At a press conference, SportSG chief Lim Teck Yin said: "The new structure will give Sport Singapore much greater autonomy to achieve our vision for the Sports Hub and the precinct. We intend to drive much stronger affinity and value for Singaporeans through greater community use, greater sports programming for children and youth, families, seniors, pathway programmes that lead to pipeline and elite programmes for Team Singapore."

The return of the NSG to the Sports Hub "in a big way" is key to SportSG's plans, with Lim adding: "We must be able to provide that unique Singapore sporting experience to the children and youth, who very much form the bedrock of our sporting future."

In line with SportSG's efforts to enhance the local sports ecosystem as part of Vision 2030, Lim also stressed that there will be more events involving children and youth, families, seniors and the community, which "may not be strong commercial propositions".

He said: "In that particular regard, that is something that SportSG is invested in with respect to Vision 2030 and that will certainly will be able to capitalise on our ownership and management of this facility to be able to bring that to them."

Lim added that this latest development also aims to "drive synergy" between Sports Hub and the facilities that will be built as part of the Kallang Alive precinct, such as the Kallang Tennis Centre and the Kallang Football Hub, which will be key to Singapore's ambitions of hosting more marquee sports events to its sporting calendar.

Noting that one of the reasons for developing a new tennis centre in Kallang that will feature up to seven indoor and 12 outdoor courts "for the purposes of an ATP 1000 type of event", the taking over of the Sports Hub will allow more flexibility needed to host such major events.

SportSG chairman Kon Yin Tong added: "This taking over of the Sports Hub will help to iron out these operational inefficiencies for one and prevent any cross asset competition that will result in further inefficiencies."