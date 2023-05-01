ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu is ST Athlete of the Year | SEA Games countdown begins

Dear ST reader,
Para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has done it again, winning The Straits Times Athlete of the Year award for the second time. Her victory in the 2022 edition comes after she was named the winner for 2015.
Next, the SEA Games in Cambodia officially opens on Friday. As part of our countdown, we profile various national athletes bound for Phnom Penh, beginning with swimmer Nicholas Mahabir.
Finally, Loh Kean Yew came agonisingly close to winning the Badminton Asia Championships, losing the final on Sunday. Nevertheless, his runner-up finish is Singapore's best result at the competition.
Para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2022
Last year, she won two gold medals in the 50m backstroke (S2) and 100m back (S2) at the world championships.
Loh Kean Yew falls short in Badminton Asia C’ships final, losing to Indonesian world No. 2
LIV Golf carnival brings fine skill, a little sound, some style and the usual questions
The controversial circuit, backed by Saudi Arabia, made its debut in Singapore last week.
SEA Games: Joseph Schooling selfie-seeker Nicholas Mahabir ready to make a splash
SEA Games: Singapore U-22s outclassed 3-1 by Thais in opening match
The difference in quality was stark between the Young Lions and the record 16-time SEA Games champions.
Singapore fencer Samson Lee out of SEA Games team after missing training sessions
The 36-year-old had reportedly missed training because of the birth of his child, his father’s hospitalisation and work commitments.
Podcast: Kampung Games? Are the SEA Games still relevant today?
National C’ships, International Elite Race to return for StanChart Marathon
The total prize purse will also increase from $70,000 in 2022 to almost $300,000 this year.
On The Ball: Guardiola’s Man City is a product of science over spirit
Nobody in English football does it better, writes our columnist John Brewin. Perhaps nobody in English football has ever done it better.
Hailey Loh becomes first S'porean golfer to win NCAA conference championship
She hopes to keep up her momentum to medal for Singapore at the May 5-17 SEA Games in Cambodia.
