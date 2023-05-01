ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu is ST Athlete of the Year | SEA Games countdown begins

Dear ST reader,

Para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has done it again, winning The Straits Times Athlete of the Year award for the second time. Her victory in the 2022 edition comes after she was named the winner for 2015.

Next, the SEA Games in Cambodia officially opens on Friday. As part of our countdown, we profile various national athletes bound for Phnom Penh, beginning with swimmer Nicholas Mahabir.

Finally, Loh Kean Yew came agonisingly close to winning the Badminton Asia Championships, losing the final on Sunday. Nevertheless, his runner-up finish is Singapore's best result at the competition.

