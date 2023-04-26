Kampung Games? Are the SEA Games still relevant today?

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.
The region’s biggest sporting event will get underway in Cambodia as athletes from Southeast Asia battle for top honours at the May 5th to 17th SEA Games. Singaporeans will be rooting for the 558 athletes that will represent the Republic across 30 sports, with some like football, indoor hockey and cricket kicking off even before the May 5th opening ceremony.
With the Cambodia Games being the 32nd edition, ST’s Hard Tackle discusses whether the biennial event is still relevant in 2023 with some having termed the event as the “Kampung Games”.
Former sprint-hurdler and four-time SEA Games medallist, Dipna Lim-Prasad and former national water polo vice captain and three times Games gold medalist Yip Ren Kai join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to discuss why the Games matter and what they are looking forward to in the weeks ahead.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:07 What do the SEA Games mean?
9:25 Why are the Games known as Kampung Games and what can be done?
15:05 Do some sports get a free pass to the Games? Is that fair?
20:53 What sports are expected to deliver medals at the 2023 SEA Games?
31:45 What would be deemed as a good performance from Team Singapore?
Read more: https://str.sg/ioU2
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast channel here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!