Kampung Games? Are the SEA Games still relevant today?

With the Cambodia Games being the 32nd edition, ST’s Hard Tackle discusses whether the biennial event is still relevant in 2023 with some having termed the event as the “Kampung Games”.

Former sprint-hurdler and four-time SEA Games medallist, Dipna Lim-Prasad and former national water polo vice captain and three times Games gold medalist Yip Ren Kai join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to discuss why the Games matter and what they are looking forward to in the weeks ahead.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:07 What do the SEA Games mean?

9:25 Why are the Games known as Kampung Games and what can be done?

15:05 Do some sports get a free pass to the Games? Is that fair?

20:53 What sports are expected to deliver medals at the 2023 SEA Games?

31:45 What would be deemed as a good performance from Team Singapore?

Read more: https://str.sg/ioU2

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

