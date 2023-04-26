Hard Tackle Podcast

Kampung Games? Are the SEA Games still relevant today?

(From left) Former sprint-hurdler and four-time SEA Games medallist Dipna Lim-Prasad, ST podcast producer Eden Soh, ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan and former national water polo vice captain and three times Games gold medalist Yip Ren Kai in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Deepanraj Ganesan
Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.

The region’s biggest sporting event will get underway in Cambodia as athletes from Southeast Asia battle for top honours at the May 5th to 17th SEA Games. Singaporeans will be rooting for the 558 athletes that will represent the Republic across 30 sports, with some like football, indoor hockey and cricket kicking off even before the May 5th opening ceremony.

With the Cambodia Games being the 32nd edition, ST’s Hard Tackle discusses whether the biennial event is still relevant in 2023 with some having termed the event as the “Kampung Games”.

Former sprint-hurdler and four-time SEA Games medallist, Dipna Lim-Prasad and former national water polo vice captain and three times Games gold medalist Yip Ren Kai join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to discuss why the Games matter and what they are looking forward to in the weeks ahead.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:07 What do the SEA Games mean?

9:25 Why are the Games known as Kampung Games and what can be done?

15:05 Do some sports get a free pass to the Games? Is that fair?

20:53 What sports are expected to deliver medals at the 2023 SEA Games? 

31:45 What would be deemed as a good performance from Team Singapore?

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

