SEA Games: Singapore U-22s outclassed 3-1 by Thais in opening match

PHNOM PENH – After finishing last in the Under-22 Merlion Cup in March, Young Lions coach Philippe Aw had admitted that expectations of reaching the SEA Games semi-finals had to be managed.

If the most optimistic of fans had not quite believed him before, they would have been convinced after watching Singapore being outclassed 3-1 by Thailand in their opening Group B match at Phnom Penh’s Prince Stadium on Sunday.

It was the fourth straight time that the Young Lions had failed to win their opening match at a Games. Only lacklustre finishing from Thailand kept the scoreline respectable.

While the Thais – who have had the luxury of leaving out stars such as Suphanat Mueanta and Sirimongkol Rattanapoom from their squad – had thought of their next move even before the ball reached their feet, the boys in red could barely string a few passes together.

The difference in quality was stark and yet it came as no surprise with the Young Lions’ last victory against the record 16-time SEA Games champions coming during the 2011 Games in Indonesia.

There was no lack of effort on their part, though.

Aw pulled a surprise in his starting line-up by playing Jordan Emaviwe – who had often been a centre back in the Singapore Premier League before moving to striker this season – at left midfield in a 4-5-1 formation.

Adam Reefdy, normally a right back, was deployed at left back and was targeted by the Thais before making way for Nur Adam Abdullah in the 60th minute.

Thailand made early pressure tell as early as the eighth minute when Singapore failed to deal with a cross from the right. A subsequent flick-on at the near post was then turned into goal by Teerasak Poeiphimai.

The Thais should have added another two goals inside the first 30 minutes if not for Singapore custodian Aizil Yazid who pulled off some outstanding point-blank saves.

But their second goal soon arrived when Achitpol Keereerom finished off a move inside the box in the 38th minute after neat interplay from the Thais.

Singapore gave themselves a lifeline three minutes later when Nicky Melvin Singh made the most of a howler from Thailand goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart, who dropped the ball in the box. Singh’s effort, which was the Young Lions’ first on goal, was helped on by Jakkrapong Sanmahung into the back of the net.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback dissipated five minutes into the second half, however, when Purachet Thodsanit tucked in a cut back from right back Phongsakon Trisat. Having restored their two-goal advantage, the Thais then switched to game-management mode.