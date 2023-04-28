Sporting Life

LIV Golf carnival brings fine skill, a little sound, some style and the usual questions

American Bryson DeChambeau is among the star attractions at the LIV Golf stop in Singapore. EPA-EFE
Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
Competition disguised as carnival arrived in Singapore on Friday and the curious came to have a peek. Rap spat out of a speaker on the tee box. Ra, the sun god, hovered close by. A string of woo-hoos emerged from the crowd. Hey, this isn’t Adelaide where a hole-in-one was met with a hail of beer cups. Here, you might get quietly talked to for littering.

Three Major winners – Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka – gathered at the third hole of the Serapong Course for the LIV Golf League. Two-hundred plus people filmed their swings for a free lesson. Somewhere that Northern Irish genius David Feherty was wise-cracking into a microphone. Welcome to the show, dudes.

