On the Ball

Guardiola’s Man City is a product of science over spirit

John Brewin
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been unrelenting in their pursuit of trophies this season. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
17 min ago
It feels inevitable. A win at Fulham on Sunday will take Manchester City top of the Premier League. Arsenal have led the division aside from three days in February since Aug 20 but Pep Guardiola’s team are unrelenting. Nobody in English football does it better. Perhaps nobody in English football has ever done it better.

Win at Craven Cottage and City are nine games from greatness, taking in six Premier League matches, the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid and what lies beyond. Written down it looks far from easy. It’s also far from impossible.

