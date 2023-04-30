Loh Kean Yew falls short in Badminton Asia C’ships final, losing to Indonesian world No. 2

SINGAPORE – There are not many badminton players in the world quicker than Loh Kean Yew.

Unfortunately for the world No. 7 Singaporean, he ran into one of them in the Badminton Asia Championships men’s singles final as he lost 21-12, 21-8 to Indonesia’s world No. 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

While 2021 world champion Loh could not become just the ninth men’s singles player to win both world and Asian titles, his silver medal is still the Republic’s best result after three previous bronzes at the continental showpiece.

Despite the one-sided defeat that lasted 28 minutes, Loh picked up a cheque for US$15,200 (S$20,300) and is expected to return to the top five in the world rankings.

The 25-year-old will now turn his attention to the SEA Games in Cambodia, where he will play in only the men’s team event, and Sudirman Cup in May.