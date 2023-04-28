Para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2022

Yip, 31, was one of six nominees for the 2022 edition of the annual award, which is backed by 100Plus. The other candidates were Maximilian Maeder (kite foiling), Farhanna Farid (powerlifting), Terry Hee and Jessica Tan (badminton), Shanti Pereira (athletics) and Feng Tianwei (table tennis).

ST sports editor Low Lin Fhoong headed a seven-member judging panel that included Singapore Fencing technical director Marko Milic, Singapore Bowling Federation senior national head coach Jason Yeong-Nathan and national archer Contessa Loh.

ST editor Jaime Ho said: “It was a year when Singapore’s athletes continued to make us all proud with their sporting achievements. Yet it was Pin Xiu who again reminded us that sport provides the perfect platform for us to witness that indomitable spirit in us as humans, athletes and Singaporeans.

“We’ve been privileged to be spectators to her achievements.”

Jennifer See, managing director of F&N Food, added: “The spirit and objectives of the award align with 100Plus’ commitment to support our athletes and encourage them to excel in their sport. Through our various initiatives, we hope to contribute to the national effort of nurturing potential young athletes in Singapore.

“We would like to congratulate the nominees and winner, Pin Xiu, on their stellar achievements. Their dedication to bring glory to Singapore and to their sports has inspired us all and filled our hearts with pride and joy.”

For Yip, 2022 was a year of getting back on track after things ground to a halt in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, which made it challenging at times.

She said: “Last year was amazing because competition restarted, training restarted, travel came back again so we could go for competitions, things felt a bit back to normal. It was nice but tough. The tough part is once you break momentum for something, it’s really difficult to get back again.”

Out of the pool, Yip has also played a key role in starting national conversations on parity between able-bodied and disabled athletes.