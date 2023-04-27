Hailey Loh becomes first Singaporean golfer to win NCAA conference Championship

SINGAPORE – Nerves have ruined national golfer Hailey Loh chances of success not once, but twice during tournament play-offs in 2022.

A third attempt, this time at the NCAA Western Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship, saw her finally emerging victorious as she beat her rivals to top the 60-strong field at the Semiahmoo Country Club in Blaine, United States, on Tuesday.

With her triumph, the 20-year-old also made history by becoming the first Singaporean golfer to win an individual title at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) conference championship.

Loh, who is a junior at California Baptist University, said: “I was hitting fairways and greens in regulation but honestly I did not expect to win and I only knew I had the chance to win on the last hole. The best five schools (in the region) competed in this tournament so I would say it’s pretty big.”

With a three-day overall score of two-over 218, Loh had finished in a four-way tie for first place amid challenging conditions.

Holding her nerve, she drained a 20-footer for birdie on the first play-off hole to force another one after watching Jennifer Herbst – who was from team championship winners Sam Houston University – sink her birdie putt.

On the second play-off hole, Herbst found the bunker and could only make bogey while Loh made a comfortable par to seal the win.

It was a milestone victory for Loh, who made it third time lucky after losing both of her previous play-offs in 2022. At the May 12-23 Hanoi SEA Games, she lost a bronze-medal decider with Philippines’ Rianne Mikhaela Malixi Aala in the team event while she was beaten in a play-off for victory at another conference tournament in October.

“I just felt very scared and was honestly dreading the play-offs. After losing both of my previous play-offs I struggled with performance anxiety.

“But I kept my composure and at the first play-off hole I knew I had to make birdie to stay in it. It was a 20-footer up the hill and I just gave it all I got... it was the best feeling ever when it went in.

“At the second hole I faced a downhill slider and knew I just had to two-putt for the win. Those clutch putts felt really good.”