Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong wins Singapore’s first medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games

HANGZHOU – Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong won Singapore’s first medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games as she clinched bronze in the women’s changquan on Monday.

At the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, the two-time SEA Games gold medallist placed third with a score of 9.756, behind gold medallist Li Yi (9.786) from Macau and Hong King’s Liu Xuxu (9.756).

Singapore’s other representative Zoe Tan finished fourth with a score of 9.753.

Ong’s medal is Singapore’s seventh in wushu at the Asian Games. Their last medal at the Asiad came in 2014 when Tan Yan Ni also won bronze in the women’s changquan.