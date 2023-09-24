Brunei’s Basma Lachkar creates history with wushu silver at Asian Games

HANGZHOU – Standing at 1.6 metres, Brunei wushu exponent Basma Lachkar has not grown much taller since 2018, when she first competed at the Jakarta Asian Games as a 15-year-old.

But she is definitely better and wiser, as the 20-year-old stood tall on the Asian Games podium on Sunday after winning a silver in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian. The medal is a first for her country in the sport – Brunei has previously won four bronze medals at the Asiad in karate and sepak takraw.

Competing at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, Lachkar – who is also Brunei’s flagbearer at the Asian Games – had ended the morning session in a three-way tie for second spot with Singapore’s Zeanne Law and Hong Kong’s Chen Suijin. China’s Tong Xin was top with 9.843 points.

It felt like deja vu for Lachkar, who was joint-third after the first segment at the 2018 Asiad. She told The Straits Times: “I was too focused on the ranking then, felt pressured and nervous, and I didn’t do well the next day and finished 13th.

“I’m more wise now, I have a better mindset. This time, I just want to execute my moves well no matter what my ranking was and I didn’t really look at the scores.”

Having learnt from her debut, she focused on her afternoon routine and delivered an outstanding performance to score 9.756 points for a total of 19.502, which was good enough for an unprecedented silver medal. It was also her country’s first medal at the Asian Games since 2002, when karateka Tong Kit Song won bronze in the men’s kumite 75kg.

“I still haven’t processed this. It’s really big and I’m really honoured,” said Lachkar.

China’s Tong Xin claimed gold with a combined score of 19.696 to make it a perfect first day of wushu competition for the hosts, after compatriot Sun Peiyuan won the men’s changquan title earlier in the day.

Hong Kong’s Chen Suijin took the bronze with 19.476 points, while Singapore’s Vera Tan (19.323) and Law (19.299) finished eighth and ninth respectively.

Lachkar’s rise may come as a surprise to the uninitiated, but not to Brunei Darussalam Wushu Federation president Lim Voon Loa. He said: “Basma is a very talented wushu athlete who is well-supported by the government and association as we trained in Hebei and Hangzhou for two months to prepare for the Asian Games.

“We were counted upon to deliver a medal, and we created history. I’m sure everyone back home is rejoicing with us and we hope this will inspire more youngsters will pick up wushu.”

Born to a Moroccan father and Bruneian mother, Lachkar was nine when she picked up wushu in Chung Hwa Middle School as the other co-curricular activities were full.

Undeterred by Brunei’s humble status in the sport, which is dominated by powerhouse China, she became the first wushu exponent from her country to win a medal when she clinched gold at the 2022 World Games. The undergraduate again created history with her taijijian silver at the 2023 World University Games.

When asked if she sees herself as a world champion one day, Lachkar smiled and said: “Insyallah, maybe yes, if I continue to work hard. No matter the ranking, I want to enjoy my performance at the end of the day.”