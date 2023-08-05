After agonising miss in 2018, Jowen Lim targets Asian Games wushu medal

SINGAPORE – Just days before his debut at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, national wushu exponent Jowen Lim was feeling down in the dumps after twisting his ankle, as he knew the injury would impact his performance.

But he soldiered on and finished fourth in the daoshu and gunshu all-round event – just a whisker from a bronze medal after scoring 0.01 point below Indonesia’ Achmad Hulaefi (19.41).

Now, the 24-year-old is determined to go all out to win Singapore’s first wushu medal at the Games since 2014.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the Games’ official flag presentation ceremony at OCBC Square, Lim said: “I wasn’t in the best condition when I competed (in 2018). As an athlete, what we aim and strive to do is to perform at our best condition at every competition. And after all the hard work put into (training), nobody will want to compete with an injury.

“This year, training has been really good so far, and I’m taking more precautions than I did in 2018, so hopefully I’ll be in much better condition.”

The injury from five years ago is still fresh in his mind.

He said: “Back in 2018, I was mentally prepared to train, but my body wasn’t. I pushed myself too hard physically, and I paid the price.

“The most important thing is that I listen to my body more... I’m making sure that I get enough rest and the right nutrition to keep myself in the best shape, both physically and mentally.”

Lim won a gold medal in the same event at the Cambodia SEA Games in May, his first in six years, and is eyeing a podium finish in Hangzhou. But the task is daunting, as he faces fierce competition from wushu giants China.

But he is confident of his chances, adding: “As of now, I know where I stand among my competitors, and this time I should be contending for a silver or bronze, hopefully a silver.”

The Singapore Management University undergraduate will also compete in the Nov 16-20 World Championships and took a year-long leave of absence from school from February 2023 to train full-time.

Lim, a former Asian and world junior champion, has been a national athlete since 2016 and he has also taken up a leadership role in the Singapore team.