Water polo: Watch out for Thailand at SEA Games, warns Singapore coach Kan Aoyagi

SINGAPORE – The power balance in South-east Asian water polo has shifted since pre-pandemic times with new challengers Thailand coming to the fore, said Singapore coach Kan Aoyagi.

The Japanese made the observation at the ongoing Asian Water Polo Championships at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, where Singapore beat the Philippines 18-6 on Sunday to set up Monday’s fifth-placing match against Uzbekistan, whom they had beaten 11-10 on Saturday.

Thailand finished fourth in the five-team tournament at the 2019 SEA Games, while the Republic eventually finished third after their 52-year reign as South-east Asian champions ended following a loss to champions Indonesia. Hosts Philippines finished second.

But Thailand beat Singapore 4-2 on penalties after a 14-14 draw in regulation time last Thursday. The Thais also became the only South-east Asian team to make it to the tournament’s semi-finals, which qualifies them for the May 1-7 World Cup, Division 2 in Berlin, along with China, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Aoyagi, 42, said: “After the pandemic and after four years, Thailand has been preparing for the next SEA Games in 2025 and they have improved a lot, so we have to focus on Thailand.”

Despite their loss to Thailand, Aoyagi said the team are confident of winning the gold at the upcoming May 5-17 SEA Games in Cambodia.

“Our condition is good, our motivation is good, so they have confidence. We just have to continue working hard until the SEA Games.”

Team captain Lee Kai Yang, 28, who played in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions of the Games, said the team are aiming to reclaim their gold medal.

He said: “Everyone knows it’s an even game and no one has a streak right now. Indonesia, the Philippines and even Thailand, we’re here as equal competitors.

“We are all confident from an intrinsic point of view, from the work that we’ve put in and the way we’re preparing hard for the SEA Games.”

Aoyagi also praised the team’s performance in beating the Philippines on Sunday, saying that they stuck to the game plan well despite a slow start.

He said: “They played well from the start, but missed big chances. I think they were disappointed in themselves and chased the mistakes too much and didn’t focus on moving forward.

“I told them not to think too much, they were doing good in both attack and defence hence we just needed to continue to play.”