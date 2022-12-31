Water polo: National head coach Kan Aoyagi eyes medal at 2030 Asian Games

SINGAPORE – For decades, Singapore had been water polo kingpins in the region, but were always found wanting against Asian heavyweights like China, Japan and Kazakhstan.

National head coach Kan Aoyagi, however, is feeling bullish about the team’s potential after taking over in March 2021 and has set ambitious targets for the Republic to clinch a medal at the 2030 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar.

First on his agenda though is reclaiming the SEA Games title that they lost in 2019, which ended their 27-gold streak at the biennial competition, and the Japanese believes they can achieve it.

“We have a lot of confidence and I hope that our players believe in what we’re doing. Our players are very keen to get back the gold medal,” said Aoyagi, who is also the Singapore Swimming Association’s (SSA) water polo technical director.

“Many senior (players) of 2019 want the gold medal and they start to practise and they want to come back to play. This is very good for us, so my main target is for us to get back the gold medal in May before we prepare for the Asian Games.”

The 42-year-old hopes that recapturing the gold in Cambodia in 2023 will pave the way for Singapore to attain a top-three finish at the 2030 Asian Games.

The last time the Republic won a medal at the quadrennial competition was at the 1986 edition in Seoul. Since then, their best performance at the competition came in the 1990 Games where they finished fourth.

Closing the gap on top Asian countries has long been a target for SSA. In 2017, then-SSA vice-president (water polo) Samson Tan had said the goal was for Singapore to finish top four at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, in which they eventually came in sixth, and place among the continent’s top two by 2022.

At the Asian Water Polo Championships in Samut Prakan, Thailand, in November, the men’s team finished sixth after losing to South Korea in the fifth-place play-off, coming in one spot ahead of Thailand.

Aoyagi admitted that getting a top-three finish at the 2030 Asiad will be challenging, especially with players from top Asian countries doing the sport professionally, but he has plans to change that.

Since taking over from Serbian Dejan Milakovic, the former Japanese national captain restructured the team from 14 senior players and 25 youth development players to two teams of senior national players, one team of players in national service and university, and an Under-17 youth development squad of 87 players.

He also created a new high-performance league within the national men’s set-up to enable player and coach development, and to form a selection pool for competitions.

To raise the level of the sport here, Aoyagi is also keen to tap into his network of players from other countries who can share tips with the national team and the wider water polo community.

Japan national goalkeeper Katsuyuki Tanamura, who was Aoyagi’s former teammate, was recently in Singapore for a month to conduct clinics and help with the national team’s training sessions.

The 33-year-old, who has competed at two Olympics, said: “European goalies are more than 1.9m and at the Olympics, I may have been one of the smallest goalies at 1.8m. My technique and practice are totally different (because of that) like how I move in the water and I’d like to share my experience.”

On what he took away from Tanamura’s visit, national captain and goalkeeper Lee Kai Yang said: “He provided a lot of insight into how teams are playing at the top tier and certain nuances that we wouldn’t have considered because we have never been exposed to that level of competition before.

“He’s both an athlete and coach who is very meticulous and it has provided us with a lot to consider when thinking of how we should further improve as a goalie. The way he pushed us, the pace in the training sessions also lets us know what kind of bar we should set for ourselves.”

Aoyagi is also looking to increase sparring opportunities and expose the national players to a higher level of play.

One way of doing so is by inviting a Japanese university team to train in Singapore for a few months, with Aoyagi citing the example of Japanese football club Albirex Niigata who have a satellite team that competes in the Singapore Premier League.

He added that there are plans to set up an Asian club league involving teams from South Korea, Japan and possibly China.

Aoyagi sees the 2029 SEA Games in Singapore as a key event that can help to grow support and interest in the sport.

Hosting the Tokyo Olympics resulted in more support for the country’s water polo players, who are mainly professionals now as compared to about a decade ago when they were mostly amateur players, and he believes that the 2029 SEA Games will have a similar effect on the local scene.

He said: “My job is to make some original plans for Singapore, Singapore doesn’t have to follow what Japan is doing because the culture and mentality are different, everything’s different.

“We don’t need to rush – if we have eight years, we’ll do it step by step. Maybe every year we raise the ranking and if people start to believe, we can change and get more support, and people start to believe in their potential.”