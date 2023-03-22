Water polo: Former national players return to help teams with push for SEA Games gold

SINGAPORE – Four years have passed, but national water polo player Yip Yang still remembers the sense of helplessness that he felt as he watched Singapore’s 52-year reign as SEA Games champions come to an end in 2019.

At the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines, the Republic were handed their first-ever defeat at the biennial Games by eventual champions Indonesia, before settling for bronze.

Yip had retired from the national team after the 2017 SEA Games, but he watched the live stream of every game in the 2019 edition.

The 31-year-old, who works in sales, said: “There was a sense of helplessness because we were rooting for the team, but there was nothing much we could do in our capacity at that point.

“Even then it was too late for repairs, so the only thing that I could’ve done on my part was to train and play on, I could maybe make a difference no matter how small or big it is.”

He is one of two former players who have returned to the national men’s team as they aim to reclaim the gold medal at the May 5-17 SEA Games in Cambodia.

Yip, who had retired in 2017 to focus on his career, feels that things have stabilised on that front, allowing him to go for his fourth SEA Games. He said: “The majority of the team is hungry to win back the SEA Games gold. This particular one will be special to all of us.

“Part of my regrets was that I wasn’t around in 2019 and we all think of what could’ve been and if things could have been different if we had been playing, but there’s no point mulling over the past.”

Also back in the team is former captain Loh Zhi Zhi. The 33-year-old, who got married in 2017, had withdrawn from national team duties after the 2018 Asian Games to spend more time with his family.

But just a year later, Loh began contemplating a return. He had missed the camaraderie after watching the team compete at the Fina Water Polo Challengers’ Cup on home ground in October 2019.

It was not an easy decision for him to make, especially with his wife expecting their first child, but she gave her full support and he rejoined the team after in 2019 in preparation for the 2022 Asiad and this year’s SEA Games.