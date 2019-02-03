Walking off the festive calories

As Chinese New Year approaches, Shape Singapore offers some food for thought. Calorie calculations are based on a 55kg woman who is walking at a moderate pace. Nutritional information is taken from the Health Promotion Board and MyFitnessPal.

YU SHENG (PER SERVING)

561kcal

The combination of preserved vegetables, sesame seeds, fish and crackers is definitely tasty, but yu sheng is often drizzled with oil as well.

To burn it off, walk 2hr 52min

PINEAPPLE TART (PER PIECE)

93kcal

What is Chinese New Year without some tasty, buttery pineapple tarts? Savour every bite of these though, because just four pieces contain more calories than a bowl of rice.

To burn it off, walk28min

MANDARIN ORANGE (PER ORANGE)

39kcal

This may not boast the lowest calorie count, but this is still the healthiest snack you can eat this New Year. Mandarin oranges are high in vitamins and fibre, plus they are unprocessed and very low in fat.

To burn it off, walk 12min

KUEH BANGKIT (PER PIECE)

15kcal

These coconut-flavoured cookies simply melt in your mouth. Make sure you watch how many you pop though, since you surely will not be able to stop at just one.

To burn it off, walk 4.5min

BAK KWA (PER SLICE)

370kcal

These slices of barbecued pork jerky are sticky, chewy and oh-so-tasty, but they are really one of the biggest calorie bombs of the festive season. Just two slices pack more calories than a plate of chicken rice or a bowl of laksa.

To burn it off, walk 1hr 53min

CASHEW NUT COOKIE (PER PIECE)

62kcal

This butter cookie is easily identified by the cashew nut on top of it. But do not be fooled into thinking that it is healthy just because it is made with nuts - each piece still packs high amounts of fat and cholesterol.

To burn it off, walk 19min

KUEH BULOH (PER PIECE)

34kcal

These mini sponge cakes are also known as kueh bahulu. These fluffy treats are a lower-calorie alternative if you want to nibble on something sweet.

To burn it off, walk 10min

PRAWN CRACKER (PER PIECE)

15kcal

When it comes to perfectly fried prawn crackers, each piece leaves you wanting more. These savoury snacks may feel very light but are actually full of fat and cholesterol.

To burn it off, walk 4.5min

KUEH LAPIS (PER SLICE)

237kcal

This tasty layered cake is actually made with copious amounts of butter and sugar. Share a slice with a friend if you really cannot resist.

To burn it off, walk 1hr 13min

LOVE LETTER (PER PIECE)

56kcal

These crispy, crumbly goodies are made with flour, eggs, coconut milk and sugar, so it is a good idea to not go overboard with them.

To burn it off, walk 17min

DRIED SHRIMP ROLL (PER PIECE)

23kcal

Also known as hae bee hiam, these tiny shrimp rolls are insanely addictive. The bad news? Each piece is deep fried and high in saturated fat - bummer for your waistline and your heart.

To burn it off, walk 7min

ATE A PIECE OF EVERYTHING?

1,505kcal

To burn it off, walk 7hr 40min