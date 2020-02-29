UAE Tour cut short over coronavirus cases

ABU DHABI • The final two stages of the UAE Tour have been cancelled after two Italian staff members of one of the cycling teams tested positive for the coronavirus, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council said yesterday.

All riders - including four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome and race leader Adam Yates, who was yesterday declared the winner - have been placed under lockdown at their hotel and were being tested.

Italy has been hardest hit by the virus in Europe, with 650 people infected and 17 deaths. There were 24 Italians among the 140 riders who began the race on Sunday.

Officials had initially wrongly identified the two as Italian riders.

Several riders had earlier used social media to confirm they were being tested and that the event had been cancelled.

"It's a shame that the #UAETour has been cancelled but public health must come first," said Team Ineos' Froome, who was making his comeback from a career-threatening crash.

"We are all awaiting testing and will remain at the hotel until further notice. I hope those affected make a speedy recovery and there aren't any further cases."

A report in Cycling News said riders, staff members and journalists were not allowed to leave pending health checks.

The United Arab Emirates has so far recorded 13 cases of contamination from the virus.

The situation could have implications for the Feb 26-March 1 world track championships, with some riders headed to Berlin for the last major competition before the Tokyo Olympics. Denmark's Michael Morkov was at the UAE Tour until Wednesday and was seen at the velodrome in the German capital on Thursday ahead of competing in tomorrow's madison.

In Super Rugby, the Japan-based Sunwolves' two home matches - against ACT Brumbies (Osaka, March 8) and Canterbury Crusaders (Tokyo, March 14) - have been moved to Australia after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a cancellation of sports and cultural events for the next two weeks.

Governing body Sanzaar said yesterday that the Brumbies game will be held in Wollongong as the curtain-raiser to the New South Wales Waratahs game with the Waikato Chiefs on March 6. The Crusaders game will be played ahead of the Queensland Reds-Bulls match in Brisbane on March 14.

There is no decision yet on whether their remaining home games would be moved:

Reds (Tokyo, April 5)

Jaguares (Singapore, May 2)

Waratahs (Tokyo, May 8)

Stormers (Tokyo, May 16)

REUTERS