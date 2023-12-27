Triathlete Choo Ling Er fractures spine in traffic accident on Christmas Day

SINGAPORE – It was not the Christmas Day that Singaporean triathlete Choo Ling Er had imagined.

While cycling to meet her friends for a ride on Dec 25, Choo was involved in a traffic accident at about 5.10am along Simei Avenue. She said in an Instagram story that she got hit by a car from the back, leaving her with a fractured spine.

The toughest part of fracturing her L3 lumbar vertebra is not physical pain though, it is the torment of not being able to carry her 1½-year-old daughter Kira for the next month or two, as she has to avoid lifting heavy loads.

The 36-year-old has also been told by doctors not to swim, cycle or run for at least the next month to try and let the lower back injury heal on its own.

Choo’s husband Alan Soh, 35, said: “It’s very sad because she’s a mother and she can’t carry our daughter now. It’s a mum’s guilt. As a mother, not being able to carry your 1½-year-old daughter is very messed up for her head.”

Soh, a former national cyclist, added that it’s a lot for his wife to handle psychologically as “she’s a very competitive, world-class athlete” and it is tough to not be able to carry out her usual training.

He was surprised by the accident, saying that Choo had bright front and rear lights mounted on her bike.

He had rushed to the accident scene after receiving a call from Choo, adding that the driver was cooperative and rendered assistance.

Choo, who had been due to travel to Orlando on Dec 28 to participate in the Walt Disney World Marathon, was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was discharged the following day.

In the Instagram story on Dec 25, she wrote: “This Xmas, I just want to be holding Kira again...

“Setbacks are set up, for greater things to fall in place.”

Initially, Choo was told that she has to undergo surgery, but after getting a second opinion from another doctor, she opted for a conservative approach first.

She is still mobile and has been walking around her home since she got back on Dec 26.

Soh said: “The spinal cord is very delicate. If you operate on the spinal cord, there is always a higher risk and longer downtime.”

Soh added that Choo had been in good form before the accident, with her running improving in the second half of 2023, following an initial struggle upon returning to sport after giving birth to Kira in May 2022.