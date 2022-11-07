Tough, triathlete mum sets a gritty example

“I’m not here for second place.”
In six words you can feel the raw intensity of triathlete Choo Ling Er. Six words which she tells herself on Saturday like a declaration and a vow. Six words which she chants repeatedly through 15 kilometres.
“I’m not here for second place.”
In six words you can feel the raw intensity of triathlete Choo Ling Er. Six words which she tells herself on Saturday like a declaration and a vow. Six words which she chants repeatedly through 15 kilometres.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.