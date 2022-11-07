Sporting Life

Tough, triathlete mum sets a gritty example

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Singaporean athlete Choo Ling Er is trying to qualify for her seventh Ironman World Championship in 2023. PHOTO: ALAN SOH
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
“I’m not here for second place.”

In six words you can feel the raw intensity of triathlete Choo Ling Er. Six words which she tells herself on Saturday like a declaration and a vow. Six words which she chants repeatedly through 15 kilometres.

