Triathlon: Choo Ling Er wins on return to half-Ironman racing 5 months after giving birth

SINGAPORE – When Choo Ling Er boarded the plane for the Ironman 70.3 Langkawi race a few days ago, she did not have high expectations.

After all, it had been only five months since she gave birth to daughter Kira Soh and she had estimated that she was only at 80 per cent of her full potential. It was also her longest race since childbirth.

She had even thought that competing on Saturday would be “a bad idea” as her first race back – the TriFactor Singapore Triathlon 2022 – in September “felt horrible”.

She told The Straits Times: “But I had booked everything already, so I told myself not to think so much. That’s why I didn’t focus on the race (results), I just focused on completing every training session before this.”

To her surprise, she ended up winning the overall female title after completing the race in 4hr 47min 30sec, ahead of 67 other competitors.

The event in Langkawi is a half-Ironman race where competitors swam 1.9km, cycled 90.1km and ran 21.1km.

Choo, 35, said: “I was a bit worried, especially about the run, because I’m still having trouble (with my hip and knee joints).

“I was very surprised by how I did today and I didn’t expect to be hitting 4:47 so fast so I’m very happy with that.

“I’m heading in the right direction and this builds my confidence and shows that if I really work hard, I can achieve whatever I want.”

Choo returned to training a month after giving birth and focused on strength and conditioning before working on her endurance. The following month, she started with 12 to 15 hours of swimming, cycling and running every week before hitting 18 to 22 hours last month.

She said: “My main goal every day was to complete every training session and take it one step at a time.

“There were a lot of ups and downs, breakdowns and (moments of) doubting myself but it has all paid off.”

During the race, she also adjusted her intensity during the bike ride, which helped her finish with a good timing. While she might have gone all out in the past, she knew she had to conserve energy for the run, the segment that she was most worried about.

She also had another reason to finish quickly: Her husband Alan and daughter were waiting at the finish line and she was eager to see Kira again after a night apart.