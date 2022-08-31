Tennis: Tenacious Nadal downs Aussie wild card but trio of women's champions ousted in openers

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Second seed Rafael Nadal faced a surprise test in his first US Open appearance since winning the 2019 title, as he overcame 21-year-old Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday (Aug 30) in the opening round.

Playing in only his second match after pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury, the Spaniard had speculated whether he was ready to take on New York and seemed to confirm those fears as he struggled on the return in the first set.

Hijikata incredibly broke the 22-time Grand Slam winner with a crisp overhead shot in the seventh game of his Slam debut, bringing the crowd to a roar.

"I started not that bad the first couple of games, but then I had some opportunities that I was not able to make," Nadal, 36, said after the match. "I didn't play a good game with my serve. Then he had the break. Then I was a little bit nervous."

The win extends Nadal's unbeaten streak in Grand Slam competition this year, after he won the Australian Open and Roland Garros, with the world No. 1 ranking on the line in New York in a depleted men's draw.

"You need to be humble enough to go through this process and accept that you need to fight and you need to accept that you going to suffer," he said. "That's what I did today."

In women's play, Danielle Collins showed no signs of rust, battling past twice US Open champion Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 into the second round.

The exit of Osaka, the tournament winner in 2018 and 2020, followed reigning champion Emma Raducanu's departure hours earlier as Flushing Meadows bid a first-round farewell to its past two champions.

Both players arrived in New York on the comeback trail after injury-interrupted campaigns. Collins missed the entire North American hard-court swing, withdrawing from San Jose, Toronto and Cincinnati, because of a neck injury.

"I lost to Naomi three times before, so going into the match I had a lot of information on what I kind of needed to do better, areas I could improve," said Collins. "I felt happy just to be out here playing.

"I think when you face as many challenges as I've faced with some of the things I've been dealing with, you're kind of more grateful to kind of be out here."

Osaka, who lost to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open, sat out the entire grass-court season before falling in the opening round of the Toronto and Cincinnati events.