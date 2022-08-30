Tennis: Love and affection as curtain goes up on Serena Williams' farewell party

NEW YORK (AFP) - Serena Williams walked onto Arthur Ashe Stadium with her diamond-encrusted dress glittering under the New York sky, over 23,000 people screaming their approval.

Danka Kovinic, her opponent, must have felt like the loneliest woman at the US Open.

"We love you Serena," fans screamed as the 23-time Grand Slam title winner appeared for what could have been the final singles match of her career.

This being New York, there were no limits to the hype or expectancy.

"THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME" screamed the courtside videos followed by "#Twirl for Serena", a plea to mimic the player's signature victory celebration.

Anybody who was anybody wanted a piece of history.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, nursing her pet dog, sat next to heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

There was former US president Bill Clinton, Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Vera Wang.

Williams' outfit caught the eye, a six-layer skirt - one tier for every US Open title she has won - and a diamond-encrusted bodice.

"It is a dress made for a supernova's farewell," said The New York Times.

As Kovinic sat patiently courtside, actress and rapper Queen Latifah narrated a showreel of Serena's greatest moments.

"Queen of this, this and this. Queen of style, queen of grace. You rewrote history, page after page." Serena hasn't officially committed to retiring but Queen Latifah appeared to know better.

"If you decide to return, the throne will be waiting. The queen of our hearts."