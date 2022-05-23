Tennis: Swiatek powers into French Open second round but Osaka's return ends in defeat

PARIS (AFP) - French Open favourite Iga Swiatek breezed into the second round at Roland Garros on Monday (May 23), beating Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to extend her winning run to 29 matches.

But Naomi Osaka was knocked out, 12 months after controversially quitting the tournament. The error-plagued Japanese star was defeated 7-5, 6-4 by Amanda Anisimova of the United States, serving up eight double faults and committing 29 unforced errors.

World No. 1 Swiatek has won her last five tournaments and is bidding for a second French Open in three attempts.

"Today was a pretty good match," said Swiatek, who needed just 54 minutes to advance under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I love playing here even though the last couple of days it's been raining and pretty dark."

The 2020 champion will play Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska or American Alison Riske for a spot in the last 32.

Swiatek is unbeaten since February and has the longest winning streak on the WTA tour since Serena Williams won 34 matches in a row in 2013.

"I'm pretty sure that it can end, but I just want to keep going. I'm sure someday my streak will stop.

"I'm just focusing on tennis and playing my game, not on stats or some numbers."

Former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros in 2021 when she refused to honour mandatory media commitments before revealing she had been suffering from depression.

She was fined and threatened with a Grand Slam ban for her opposition to news conferences which she likened to "kicking people when they're down".

"It's tough to see Naomi Osaka in the first round so I knew it wouldn't be easy," said 27th-seeded Anisimova. "I knew I had to play my best tennis and the conditions were not easy."