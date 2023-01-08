Tennis: Djokovic saves match point to beat Korda for Adelaide crown

ADELAIDE – Novak Djokovic had been thankful to Australian fans on his return to the country and the Serb expressed his gratitude once again on Sunday after winning in the Adelaide International 1 final.

The 35-year-old dug deep to save a match point on the way to a 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory over American Sebastian Korda as he built up the momentum ahead of the Jan 16-29 Australian Open.

“It’s been an amazing week and you guys made it even more special. For me to be standing here is a gift, definitely,” Djokovic told the crowd during the trophy ceremony.

“I gave it all today and throughout the week in order to be able to get my hands on the trophy.

“The support that I’ve been getting in the past 10 days is something that I don’t think I’ve experienced too many times in my life, so thank you so much (to) everyone for coming out every single match.”

A day after he overwhelmed Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final despite suffering a hamstring injury, Djokovic moved freely on court but was pushed hard by Korda before he made a late charge to deny his 22-year-old opponent a potentially career-defining win.

Korda broke for a 5-4 lead in a tense first set and was 40-0 up on serve when Djokovic hit back to level the scores, but the world No. 5 came undone in the tiebreak as the American soaked up the pressure to convert his seventh set point.

A fuming Djokovic yelled at and banished two members of his entourage from their courtside seats before the second set, in which he uncharacteristically struggled with his returns to allow Korda to dominate the rallies.

But with the crowd behind him on his Australian comeback following his deportation in 2022 due to his unvaccinated coronavirus status, the Serb raised his game to save a match point before forcing a tiebreak which the top seed won.

Djokovic held for a 5-4 lead in the final set and closed out victory with a break of serve as Korda finally felt the pressure and double-faulted before making two errors.