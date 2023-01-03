Tennis: Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide

ADELAIDE – Novak Djokovic was grateful for a warm welcome from Australian fans, after he cruised through his first singles match in the country since being deported in 2022 with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Serb was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was then waived in November.

After being well received by fans during a rare doubles appearance on Monday, with chants of “Novak, Novak!” as he made his way onto the court, Djokovic began his preparations for the Jan 16-29 Australian Open against world No. 65 Lestienne by racing through the opening set.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion turned up the heat on his French opponent with a double break to go 4-0 up in the second set before Lestienne got on the board, but Djokovic closed out the match in style as supporters again chanted his name.

“I have to say, I’m glad to be back in Australia, thank you all for coming out,” he said on court. “Thank you for giving me the welcome I could only wish for.

“It’s great to be back. To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise. Lots of support, lots of love. That obviously motivated me and allowed me to express myself in the best possible way on the court with my game.

“If I have to pick one country where I’ve had the most success, which treated me in the best way in terms of tennis, it’s here. I won my first Grand Slam here in 2008 and I have nine Australian Open titles – I’ve had some epic matches.

“Australia has been the place where I play my best tennis and I look forward to coming here. The circumstances last year were as they were and it wasn’t easy for anybody but I’m happy to be here, focus on tennis and enjoy my time with you guys.”

On his match against Lestienne, the Serb added: “For the first match I can’t complain, I played very well.

“I thought the first probably six games were very competitive.

“I’ve never faced him before today’s match. He’s a counter-puncher. He doesn’t make too many mistakes and he kind of absorbs the pace from his opponent, kind of tricky serve, hits his spots.

“But once I made that break at 3-2 first set I felt like I stepped it up one or two levels and played really good tennis the rest of the match.”

Up next for the world No. 5 is another Frenchman in Quentin Halys, who beat Australian Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-4.

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev also advanced to the second round of the ATP 250 tournament when Lorenzo Sonego retired with a right arm injury while trailing 7-6 (8-6), 2-1.

Medvedev, who lost to Rafael Nadal after a gruelling five sets in the 2022 Melbourne Park final, saved nine set points to win the opening set.

“I didn’t know it was nine set points, that’s crazy and probably the first time in my life I’ve saved nine set points,” said the world No. 7 Russian.

“What a match to start the year. Unfortunate for everybody that it finished early in a way, even if we played 1hr 40min, but happy to be through and to win the first set.”

He will next play Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic for a quarter-final spot. REUTERS, AFP