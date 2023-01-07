Tennis: India's Mirza to retire after WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February

NEW DELHI – Sania Mirza, India’s former doubles world No. 1, has confirmed that she will call time on her career aged 36 following the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, after her 2022 retirement plans were delayed due to injury.

Mirza, regarded as her country’s greatest women’s tennis player, has won six Grand Slam doubles titles and will compete in her final Major at the Jan 16-29 Australian Open, where she bagged the women’s doubles crown in 2016.

“I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before the US Open, so I had to pull out of everything,” Mirza told the WTA Tour’s website in an interview published on Friday.

Mirza, who has been dealing with a lingering calf injury, had planned to retire at the end of the 2022 season but the elbow injury in August ruled her out of the US Open.

“Honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don’t want to be forced out by injury. So I’ve been training,” she added.

Mirza became the first Indian to win a WTA singles title, when she won her hometown Hyderabad event in 2005. She broke into the top 30 by 2007 and reached her career-high ranking of world No. 27.

After being plagued by a recurring, career-threatening wrist injury, she forged a doubles partnership with Swiss great Martina Hingis. The self-styled “Santina” team won 14 titles, including Wimbledon and the US and Australian Opens.

Mirza will compete alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina at the Australian Open before bidding farewell to the sport in the United Arab Emirates, where she has resided for more than a decade with her husband, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

“I’m 36, and honestly my body is beat, that is the main reason for it,” Mirza said in a recent interview.

“I really don’t have the capacity in my mind to emotionally push that much anymore.

“I turned pro in 2003. Priorities change, and now my priority is not to push my body to the limit every single day.”

Mirza has recently launched a tennis academy in Dubai, saying: “We’re trying to spread and bring tennis to people’s homes.

“I feel like why don’t we have players coming out of the UAE when you have money, you have infrastructure, you have everything, but you don’t have the players?

“There’s a problem somewhere so we’ve got to tap on the problem, and try to be part of a solution.” REUTERS