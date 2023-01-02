Tennis: Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

SYDNEY – World No. 2 Rafael Nadal slumped to a second-straight defeat at the United Cup on Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song.

There was also more misery for former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who, like Nadal, suffered a second loss to start his season, this time at the hands of Taylor Fritz.

Spanish 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal surprisingly crashed in his season-opening match on Saturday to 14th-ranked Cameron Norrie.

And he again succumbed after winning the first set, going down 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Australia’s 24th-ranked Alex de Minaur in Sydney, including losing six games in a row in the second set.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier that I managed to get my first win over Rafa on this court, it’s no secret this is my favourite court in the world,” said de Minaur.

“Rafa is a hell of a competitor and what he has been able to do for this sport is truly astounding, so I’m just honoured. It’s a dream come true.”

It went with serve to 2-2 in the first set, but Nadal played some loose shots and a double fault handed de Minaur a break point, then he sent a forehand long to go 2-3 behind.

But the Australian couldn’t sustain the pressure and Nadal broke straight back.

After a slow start, the Spaniard found his groove and in a devastating burst won the next three games to take the set.

De Minaur appeared deflated and was broken again on his first serve of the second set, but he flicked a switch to reel off six games in a row to leave Nadal stunned.

They exchanged breaks in the third set before a string of unforced errors from Nadal allowed de Minaur to break again for 6-5 and serve out for the win.

The mixed-team tournament features 18 countries playing in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

The winners of the two groups in each city advance to a city final on Wednesday, with whoever comes through that making the final four.

Neither Spain nor Australia can progress from Group D in Sydney, with Norrie’s Britain already the confirmed winner.

They will play the United States in the city final after Fritz and Madison Keys put their country through against Germany. World No. 9 Fritz beat Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in just 64 minutes.

It followed the German’s loss to 81st-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka on Saturday in his first competitive match since tearing three right ankle ligaments during his French Open semi-final against Nadal in June.