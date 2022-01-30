Tennis: Nadal beats Medvedev in five sets to win Australian Open title, reaches 21 Slams

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Rafael Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 30).

It is the Spaniard's 21st Grand Slam, a new record for men's tennis. He was previously tied on 20 Majors with his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal said: "It has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career."

"For me, it’s just amazing, being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again.

"And today I’m here in front of all you with this trophy with me, and you don’t know how much I’ve fought to be here.

"I can’t thank you enough for all the support I’ve had since I arrived here, you are just amazing.”