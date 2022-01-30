Tennis: Nadal beats Medvedev in five sets to win Australian Open title, reaches 21 Slams

Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam is a new record for men's tennis. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam is a new record for men's tennis. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam is a new record for men's tennis. PHOTO: AFP
Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam is a new record for men's tennis. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam is a new record for men's tennis. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam is a new record for men's tennis. PHOTO: REUTERS
Daniil Medvedev (left) with Rafael Nadal after their Australian Open final match. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
40 min ago

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Rafael Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 30).

It is the Spaniard's 21st Grand Slam, a new record for men's tennis. He was previously tied on 20 Majors with his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal said: "It has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career."

"For me, it’s just amazing, being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again.

"And today I’m here in front of all you with this trophy with me, and you don’t know how much I’ve fought to be here.

"I can’t thank you enough for all the support I’ve had since I arrived here, you are just amazing.”

Medvedev said: "It's tough to talk after five hours and 30 minutes. I want to congratulate Rafa, what you did was amazing.

"I tried to play but I was really tired. The level was really high.

"You raised the level after two sets, I thought you might get tired. You are an amazing champion. You guys have a great rivalry and it is not over yet."

World No. 2 Medvedev had claimed his maiden Major at last year's US Open, beating top ranked Djokovic in the final in New York.

It prevented the top ranked Serb from completing a calendar Grand Slam and what would also have been a record 21st Slam for Djokovic.

Djokovic did not defend his Australian Open title after his visa was cancelled before the tournament began while Federer is out injured.

More On This Topic
Sporting Life: There's still fight left in the old Spanish bull
Tennis: Nadal feared he would never play again after foot injury

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top