Tennis: Nadal beats Medvedev in five sets to win Australian Open title, reaches 21 Slams

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Rafael Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 30).
It is the Spaniard's 21st Grand Slam, a new record for men's tennis. He was previously tied on 20 Majors with his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Nadal said: "It has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career."
"For me, it’s just amazing, being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again.
"And today I’m here in front of all you with this trophy with me, and you don’t know how much I’ve fought to be here.
"I can’t thank you enough for all the support I’ve had since I arrived here, you are just amazing.”
Medvedev said: "It's tough to talk after five hours and 30 minutes. I want to congratulate Rafa, what you did was amazing.
"I tried to play but I was really tired. The level was really high.
"You raised the level after two sets, I thought you might get tired. You are an amazing champion. You guys have a great rivalry and it is not over yet."
World No. 2 Medvedev had claimed his maiden Major at last year's US Open, beating top ranked Djokovic in the final in New York.
It prevented the top ranked Serb from completing a calendar Grand Slam and what would also have been a record 21st Slam for Djokovic.
Djokovic did not defend his Australian Open title after his visa was cancelled before the tournament began while Federer is out injured.