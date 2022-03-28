Tennis: Azarenka beaten in Miami as Czech 16-year-old shines

MIAMI (AFP) - Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova's dream run at the Miami Open continued on Sunday (March 27) after she dispatched Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

The 16-year-old dominated Azarenka to race into a 6-2, 3-0 lead before the veteran Belarusian retired.

Former world number one Azarenka, who broke down in tears during her defeat to Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells early this month, looked out of sorts throughout against the impressive Fruhvirtova.

It was not immediately clear why Azarenka retired during Sunday's match.

Czech wildcard Fruhvirtova, who arrived in South Florida with a world ranking of 279, is playing in her first major WTA event.

She had already scored an upset victory over Belgian 24th seed Elise Mertens in the previous round on Friday.