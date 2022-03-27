Tennis: Medvedev advances in Miami as Murray downed

MIAMI (AFP) - Daniil Medvedev moved into the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 26) with a straight sets 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andy Murray.

The world number two produced a near-faultless display against the three-time Grand Slam winner who battled hard but was unable to exact enough mistakes from the Russian.

Medvedev will now play Pedro Martinez or Cristian Garin in the next round.

"The last few seasons have been tough for him and I knew I would have to concentrate right from the start," Medvedev said of Murray afterwards. "I am just trying to do my best every time I go out onto the court."

It was a welcome return to form for Medvedev, who suffered a shock early exit at Indian Wells in his last tournament, a defeat that ended his reign as world number one.

Murray, who welcomed Czech legend Ivan Lendl back into his coaching team recently for a third spell, was left reflecting on another second round exit. The Scot has now failed to back up first round wins at his last six tournaments.