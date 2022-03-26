Tennis: Kyrgios stuns Rublev in 52 minutes at Miami Open

MIAMI (AFP) - Nick Kyrgios took just 52 minutes to blitz world number seven Andrey Rublev and move into the third round of the Miami Open on Friday (March 25).

The controversial Australian's aggression came to the fore as he wasted little time in racing to a 6-3, 6-0 win to set up a clash with fellow firebrand Fabio Fognini of Italy.

"I'm really happy with my performance," said the world number 102.

"I didn't play unbelievable, I played just the right way. I didn't let him have any rhythm so I just tried to slap some winners.

"I have been dealing with a lot of stuff over the last couple of years but I am not stressing much. I have been enjoying my tennis."