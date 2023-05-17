Novak Djokovic crashes out in Rome after rain-delayed match against Holger Rune

ROME – Sometimes, a rain delay can affect even the greatest of players, like how it seemingly impacted the fightback of a struggling Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday.

The Serb’s quarter-final clash against Danish youngster Holger Rune was halted towards the end of the second set because of the weather, just when he was on the mend after having issues physically and falling behind 2-6 in the first.

When play resumed, the 35-year-old managed to win the second set 6-4, but failed to build on the momentum when a slow start in the deciding set proved costly as he lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

“It’s really a big win for me,” said Rune, who opened a 4-0 lead in the third set and never looked back.

“Obviously I did it last year in Paris as well, but every match is a huge challenge for me when I play against Novak.

“He’s one of the greatest that’s ever played the game. I knew I had to be at my best and I was today. I’m super proud of myself and I enjoyed every moment out there.”

The victory meant that the 20-year-old Dane has now clinched consecutive ATP 1000 wins against Djokovic, following his 2022 Paris Masters final triumph.

“Huge credit to Novak, I’m a big fan of his. He’s a huge inspiration and I wish him all the best,” added Rune.

“I stay humble of course. I have a lot to achieve. I think you should always be humble. I think I am, and I hope people see me this way. I’m a huge fighter on the court and I leave everything when I play my matches. I had to fight hard and play my best tennis.”

Djokovic was treated by the physio at 2-1 in the second set. The extent of his issue was not immediately known.

On Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev clinched his third win of this Italian Open by defeating Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), a change in fortunes after failing to win a single match in three previous appearances in Rome.

A surprising good run on his least favourite clay surface has set up a quarter-final clash against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, who beat sixth seed and Monte Carlo champion Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3.

The 27-year-old Medvedev may be confident after his win, but it was not too long ago that he publicly expressed his contempt for the clay, saying that he felt like a “dog in the dirt” on the surface.

This season, however, he has learnt to overcome his weakness and as a result, demonstrate much better form.

Medvedev has been playing impressively in 2023 – his win against Zverev was a tour-leading 36th victory against just five defeats. He has also already won four titles this campaign, all on the hard courts.

Crucially, it was his seventh win on clay this season, against two losses, and he is now at 25-25 overall in his career on the red dirt.