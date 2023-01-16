Tennis: Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open, citing injury

Nick Kyrgios said he was “devastated” to have to withdraw after entering his home Grand Slam as one of the favourites. PHOTO: NYTIMES
MELBOURNE - Australian star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open, ending local hopes that he might be able to end the nation’s long wait for a home men’s champion.

The 27-year-old, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, said he was “devastated” to have to withdraw after entering his home Grand Slam as one of the favourites. He cited a knee injury as the reason for his decision.

The 17th seed was scheduled to play Russia’s Roman Safiullin on Tuesday﻿.

“Bad timing. Injuries are part of the sport,” he told reporters at a hastily-arranged press conference on Monday afternoon.

“I’m devastated obviously, it’s my home slam.”

According to Nine.com.au, he said he felt discomfort in his knee over the last two weeks.

He had used last Friday’s exhibition match with Novak Djokovic to gauge the extent of the injury and had left the decision to withdraw till Monday because he “wanted to give myself hope”.

This is a developing story. REUTERS

