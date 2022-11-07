Tennis: Rune shocks Djokovic to win Paris Masters

PARIS – Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the Paris tournament since Boris Becker in 1986, after beating five top-10 players in as many days.

He had previously beaten Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He is the fifth first-time Masters winner this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday.

This is Rune’s fourth ATP final and biggest tournament win. He has triumphed in 19 of his past 21 matches.

After breaking for 6-5 in the decider, the teen fended off six break points before securing a stunning win on his second championship point.

Before the final, Djokovic had hailed Rune as the future of the sport and said he was reminded of himself a lot while watching the Danish teenager.

Djokovic, who beat the Dane in their meeting at last year’s US Open, said: “We get along really well. Good friends off the court. Of course, on the court, competitors.

“I played him only once... good battle, four sets. He has improved a lot. Physically, he’s a fit guy. He’s young so not much to lose,”

“He reminds me of myself, solid backhand, very good defence and just competitive... every point leaving his heart and his legs out there on the court. It’s nice to see. I think he’s very good for our sport in general.”

“I’ve followed him the last three-four years, his uprising through Challenger level and then getting now to top 15 in the world. No doubt he’s the future of the sport along with Carlos Alcaraz and some other guys.” REUTERS