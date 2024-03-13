Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner cruise into Indian Wells quarter-finals

INDIAN WELLS – Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Italian rival Jannik Sinner remained on course for a semi-final showdown after cruising into the quarter-finals of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on March 12.

Alcaraz sailed into the last eight as he took revenge on Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

In-form Sinner, meanwhile, booked his spot with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 defeat of American Ben Shelton.

Sinner’s win was his 18th straight victory dating to late last season, leaving him three wins away from his third title of the season after winning the Australian Open and Rotterdam.

“I played well in the tight moments,” said the 22-year-old world No. 3, who faces Czech Jiri Lehecka in the quarters.

“I knew I would not get much rhythm from him (Shelton). I can be proud of how I played. The wind didn’t make it easier but I tried to stay positive and it worked out.”

The Italian could face Spain’s reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz in the semi-finals in California in what would be the latest instalment of a burgeoning rivalry.

The duo fought an epic US Open quarter-final in 2022 and met in the semi-finals at Indian Wells and Miami Masters events last season. As it stands, Sinner edges their head-to-head record 4-3.

Alcaraz must first navigate a quarter-final against sixth seed Alexander Zverev before any meeting with Sinner.

The Spaniard had a score to settle with the 58th-ranked Marozsan after losing their only other meeting at the 2023 Rome Masters, and the top seed reeled off 22 winners in 75 minutes to race into the quarter-finals.

After a slow start this season and an ankle roll several weeks ago in Brazil, the 20-year-old appeared on course to continue his chase to a possible second title here.

“I was nervous before the match, I’m not going to lie. I was playing someone who beat me when I had no chances in the Rome match,” Alcaraz said.

But he walked off a winner completely pleased with his performance.

“Let’s say (it was) almost perfect. I can play better. But I’m really happy with the way I approached the match, the way that I played, and my feelings,” he added.